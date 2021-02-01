Sport

Teenager Coco Gauff fends off Jil Teichmann to advance at Gippsland Trophy

01 February 2021 - 13:06 By Reuters
The tournament is one of a slew of warmups being played at Melbourne Park in the run-up to next week's Australian Open, organised by Tennis Australia.
The tournament is one of a slew of warmups being played at Melbourne Park in the run-up to next week's Australian Open, organised by Tennis Australia.
Image: Matt King/Getty Images

Coco Gauff was rusty on serve and struggled to produce her best tennis but the American prodigy prevailed 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) over Swiss Jil Teichmann to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne on Monday.

Serving for a 5-2 lead in the second set, 16-year-old Gauff was broken with a double-fault and world number 57 Teichmann, 23,  scrapped hard to level the match at the Margaret Court Arena at Melbourne Park.

Gauff ramped up the pressure in the deciding tiebreak, however, to book a clash with Briton Katie Boulter in the WTA 500 event, one of a slew of warmups being played at Melbourne Park in the run-up to next week's Australian Open.

"It was definitely a challenging match I feel like for both of us," said Gauff. "This (second) tiebreak, I was just focused on making her play."

World number 48 Gauff, touted as a potential successor to American great Serena Williams, claimed the biggest victory of her young career at her Australian Open debut last year, knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka before falling to eventual winner Sofia Kenin in the fourth round.

It was Gauff's second appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam before her 16th birthday, having made the fourth round at her Wimbledon debut in 2019.

Third seed Elina Svitolina eased into the last 16 on Monday with a 6-1 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic.

Top seed Simona Halep beat Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-4 in the evening session and said she was pleased to get the win in her first competitive match since the French Open in October.

"I just wanted to feel the court, feel the game. I knew it was going to be a difficult match, she hits very strong," Halep said in a post-match interview.

"It was not easy, but I tried my best and I'm happy to go through." 

MORE:

Most Australian Open participants clear quarantine

The Australian Open quarantine facilities are still holding 15 people, including one player and two others who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Serena Williams cruises past Daria Gavrilova in Yarra Valley Classic opener

Serena Williams showed no signs of rust as she began her season with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 win over Daria Gavrilova in Melbourne on Monday to reach ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Rafa and Serena give strict OZ Open protocols the thumbs up

Australian Open competitors are undergoing a 14-day isolation period ahead of next month’s event
Sport
4 days ago

Nadal, Serena support strict Covid-19 protocols in Australia

Rafa Nadal feels tennis players are privileged to be able to compete at the Australian Open during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged fellow ...
Sport
5 days ago

Djokovic is our LeBron but we have to call him out sometimes, says Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has likened Novak Djokovic to NBA player LeBron James in his influence both on and off the court but says he had a duty to call out the ...
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League Sport
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns: Motjeka Madisha finally to be buried next week Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane encourages SA football coaches to emulate himself‚ Trevor Noah ... Soccer
  4. SA Rugby reacts to Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour ... Rugby
  5. How Pirates and Chiefs’ players rated in the Soweto derby Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X