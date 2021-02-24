STD | Blast from the past: Benni’s brace sends Bafana into African Nations’ Cup final
Today in SA sports history: February 25
24 February 2021 - 20:22
Today in SA sports history: February 25
1972 — Lorna Ward, one of three survivors from the SA women’s previous Test 11 years earlier, takes five wickets for 47 runs on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Newlands. The Kiwis, after collapsing from 128/1 to 199/9, recovered to 251 all out in their first innings. The three-day match petered out into a tame draw...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.