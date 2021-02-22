Blast from the past: Lara batters Proteas in Bloem with unbeaten ton
22 February 2021 - 20:31
Today in SA sports history: February 23
1993 — Brian Lara scores his first century against SA, hitting an unbeaten 111 as the West Indies demolish the hosts by nine wickets in Bloemfontein. SA had beaten the West Indians in their two previous encounters in the Tri Series, also featuring Pakistan. The result meant that SA failed to reach the final. SA made 185/6 with Kepler Wessels top-scoring with 49 and Daryll Cullinan chipping in with 40 from 66 deliveries. The West Indies won the game with 33 balls remaining...
