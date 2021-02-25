THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Rugby has lost its lustre, but plans are afoot to kick it back into play
From refs speeding up play to broadcasters upping the viewing vibe, let’s hope for an enhanced experience
25 February 2021 - 19:55
Rugby is in a perpetual battle for eyeballs.
Though the sport claims its World Cup is the third-largest sporting event after the Olympics and Soccer World Cup, it’s deep classist, colonial roots have hamstrung its efforts for a larger footprint...
