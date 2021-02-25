THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Rugby has lost its lustre, but plans are afoot to kick it back into play

From refs speeding up play to broadcasters upping the viewing vibe, let’s hope for an enhanced experience

Rugby is in a perpetual battle for eyeballs.



Though the sport claims its World Cup is the third-largest sporting event after the Olympics and Soccer World Cup, it’s deep classist, colonial roots have hamstrung its efforts for a larger footprint...