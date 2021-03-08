Records aside, the Serbinator now wants to win more Majors
World number one record in the bag, Novak Djokovic is now focused on the Grand Slams
08 March 2021 - 21:04
Novak Djokovic realised one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipsed Roger Federer’s record for most weeks as the men’s world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week.
The 33-year-old Serbian climbed to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time in July, 2011 and had the Swiss maestro’s record of 310 weeks spent as the highest-ranked man in the sport on his radar...
