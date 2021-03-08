Records aside, the Serbinator now wants to win more Majors

World number one record in the bag, Novak Djokovic is now focused on the Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic realised one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipsed Roger Federer’s record for most weeks as the men’s world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week.



The 33-year-old Serbian climbed to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time in July, 2011 and had the Swiss maestro’s record of 310 weeks spent as the highest-ranked man in the sport on his radar...