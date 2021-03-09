Sport

Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before taking a 22-year break

David Isaacson Sports reporter
09 March 2021 - 20:35

Today in SA sports history: March 10

1970 — SA’s cricketers play their last day of Test match before being forced into international isolation of 22 years. Playing in Port Elizabeth SA, captained by Ali Bacher, hammered Bill Lawry’s Australians by 323 runs for a 4-0 series whitewash. Chasing 570 runs for victory, the Aussies were bowled out for 246, with Mike Procter taking 6/73. Opener Barry Richards scored 81 and 126 in his two innings.   ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before taking a 22-year break Sport
  2. Australia to reschedule SA tour ‘as soon as possible’ Sport
  3. The Big Question: Why have Liverpool gone from monsters to minnows? Sport
  4. Jordaan on his role in Motsepe’s bid: ‘I have been in a campaign to give you a ... Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Chittagong bang bang as Proteas thrash Bangladesh Sport

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Chittagong bang bang as Proteas thrash Bangladesh Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Rhodes dives his way into SA cricketing hearts Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Neymar the hat-trick hero as Brazil bulldoze Bafana 5-0 Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Heyns sets her first of 14 world records in Durban Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Rain drowns Proteas’ World Cup hopes in Durban Sport
X