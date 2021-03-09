Blast from the past: SA thrash Australia in PE before taking a 22-year break

Today in SA sports history: March 10



1970 — SA’s cricketers play their last day of Test match before being forced into international isolation of 22 years. Playing in Port Elizabeth SA, captained by Ali Bacher, hammered Bill Lawry’s Australians by 323 runs for a 4-0 series whitewash. Chasing 570 runs for victory, the Aussies were bowled out for 246, with Mike Procter taking 6/73. Opener Barry Richards scored 81 and 126 in his two innings. ..