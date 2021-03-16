ATP’s revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

Despite not having played for more than a year, Roger Federer is still ranked sixth, above the 23-year-old Zverev

US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev says it is “absurd” he remains behind Roger Federer under the ATP Tour’s revised rankings system during the Covid-19 pandemic, given that the Swiss was out injured for more than a year.



The ATP, which runs the men’s tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments, with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders...