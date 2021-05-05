CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | The egos have landed: Hunt needs to look beyond tactics at Chiefs
At a club of Kaizer Chiefs’ stature, coach Gavin Hunt needs to be more in tune with the complexities of the players
05 May 2021 - 19:44
It may have started as unthinkable, but no-one is left with uncertainties now. Not at least in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, where the headquarters of one the most followed clubs in Africa, Kaizer Chiefs, is situated.
We all know Kaizer Motaung’s team’s biggest challenge this season was that they couldn’t sign new players because of a Fifa ban, which will only be lifted once this current campaign is concluded...
