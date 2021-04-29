Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he knows what is leading to his team’s rampant inconsistency‚ but cryptically declined to expand on what that is after his team lost 1-0 to 15th-placed Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday.

Chiefs followed a stirring 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday that ended leaders Mamelodi Sundowns’ 21-match unbeaten run by stumbling to relegation-battling Chippa at FNB Stadium.

The Chilli Boys are locked in a battle for points‚ but were not extraordinarily impressive on the afternoon. Chippa coach/technical adviser Vladislav Heric had his team decently structured‚ and they put up a fight‚ ultimately profiting from a defensive howler by Erick Mathoho that allowed substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga in to score the 84th-minute winner.

Chiefs‚ though‚ were flat‚ and lacked penetration despite territorial and possession advantage‚ and they spurned the chances they did produce.