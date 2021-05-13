‘Ambitious’ Sundowns ready for ‘emotional’ game against Red Devils
Hlompho Kekana says Caf Champions League quarterfinal is not going to be easy, but they’re ready for the challenge
13 May 2021 - 20:27
Hlompho Kekana is expecting emotions to run high when Mamelodi Sundowns take on continental rivals Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal match in Cairo on Saturday night.
This first leg encounter will be the first time Sundowns come face to face with former coach Pitso Mosimane, who achieved unparalleled success during his eight years at Chloorkop. ..
