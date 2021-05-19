Sport

Semenya to make a dash for Olympic qualification in Durban

Caster Semenya will attempt to qualify for the Olympic 5,000m in Durban later this month

David Isaacson Sports reporter
19 May 2021 - 19:59

Caster Semenya will bid for Olympic qualification in the 5‚000m in Durban on May 28‚ according to her SA-based manager Lee-Roy Newton.

If successful in her crack at the 15min 10.00sec automatic qualifying time for the Tokyo Games‚ Semenya will become the first black woman to represent SA in a distance event at an Olympics. She will also be the country’s first woman to compete in the 5‚000m at a Games...

