CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Our game needs a revamp and that begins with Safa and the PSL

Fiasco that sees Sekhukhune and Sporting in court after Safa and PSL didn’t uphold their own rules is mind-boggling

The shenanigans in SA football never cease to amaze.



There’s an avalanche of things that makes professional football in this country look no better than the amateur ranks, where no-one in particular is capable or willing to roll up their sleeves and implement proper administration...