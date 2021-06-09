Sport

SA look to Petersen to mend Test batting woes against West Indies

Proteas have got past 300 just twice in their last 19 Test innings and will be looking to improve that stat in this series

09 June 2021 - 20:51 By Nick Said

SA will hand a debut to middle-order batsman Keegan Petersen as they look for solutions to a brittle top six line-up in the first Test of a two-match series against West Indies in Saint Lucia on Thursday.

The tourists have a dominant record against their hosts, who have won only three of their previous 28 matches, though recent Tests have been rare with this only the second series in a decade...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Thulani Thuswa was a real ‘PRO’ and a joy to deal with Sport
  2. SA look to Petersen to mend Test batting woes against West Indies Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Chester comes to the four for Boks Sport
  4. Rashford ready to put team first for England success at Euros Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | A vision for SA sport is all very well, but you need money and ... Sport

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. Second England player investigated for historical racism on social media Cricket
  2. Mushrooming T20 leagues a threat to international game, says Faf Sport
  3. Quick track in St Lucia can play right into Proteas’ hands, says Ngidi Cricket
  4. Ngidi on quarantine: ‘I actually enjoy it‚ works out pretty nicely for me’ Cricket
  5. West Indies coach Phil Simmons looks to pace attack to tame the Proteas Cricket