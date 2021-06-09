SA look to Petersen to mend Test batting woes against West Indies
Proteas have got past 300 just twice in their last 19 Test innings and will be looking to improve that stat in this series
09 June 2021 - 20:51
SA will hand a debut to middle-order batsman Keegan Petersen as they look for solutions to a brittle top six line-up in the first Test of a two-match series against West Indies in Saint Lucia on Thursday.
The tourists have a dominant record against their hosts, who have won only three of their previous 28 matches, though recent Tests have been rare with this only the second series in a decade...
