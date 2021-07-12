Blast from the past: Player wins the claret jug for second and third time

Today in SA sports history: July 13



1908 — The first Olympics to feature a SA team kicks off in London. With only 13 athletes, SA has the second-smallest team behind Austria, with nine. UK has 226 athletes, ahead of Denmark (126), Sweden (111), US (68), Finland (64) and Germany (61). In total there are only 18 nations. Still, SA will win a gold and a silver...