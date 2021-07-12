Sport

Blast from the past: Player wins the claret jug for second and third time

David Isaacson Sports reporter
12 July 2021 - 21:27

Today in SA sports history: July 13

1908 — The first Olympics to feature a SA team kicks off in London. With only 13 athletes, SA has the second-smallest team behind Austria, with  nine. UK has 226 athletes, ahead of Denmark (126), Sweden (111), US (68), Finland (64) and Germany (61). In total there are only 18 nations. Still, SA will win a gold and a silver...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Player wins the claret jug for second and third time Sport
  2. Italy basks in football glory, hopes it will help heal national wounds Sport
  3. Lions coach Gatland poised to make decision on Alun Wyn Jones Sport
  4. Blast from the past: a first for the Boks at Carisbrook’s ‘House of Pain’ Sport
  5. SA resume training for Lions Test series after Covid outbreak Sport

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: a first for the Boks at Carisbrook’s ‘House of Pain’ Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Schoenmaker is a shoo-in at the World Student Games Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Just what the Doctor ordered as Bafana win first game back Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Lorch carries the torch as Bafana KO Egypt Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Locke wins his fourth and final British Open Sport