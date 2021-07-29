Sport

It was Clos but no cigar for SA’s butterfly legend

Chad le Clos will turn his attention to a fourth consecutive 200m butterfly crown at the Commonwealth Games next year

David Isaacson Sports reporter
29 July 2021 - 19:45

This was the first major gala in 10 years at which Chad le Clos‚ with four Olympic gongs and seven world championships medals under his belt‚ failed to reach the podium.

The 29-year-old superstar‚ who finished fifth in the 200m butterfly final on Wednesday‚ touched sixth in his heat in 51.89 sec‚ ending 18th overall‚ two spots and 15-hundredths of a second outside the top 16 competitors who progressed to Friday’s semifinals...

