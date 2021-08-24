Rest of Rugby Championship to be played in Oz
Springboks to play their remaining matches in Queensland
24 August 2021 - 20:00
Australia’s Queensland state will host eight Rugby Championship Tests in double-headers over four weekends from September in a rejigged schedule, after new Covid-19 restrictions across the country and in New Zealand.
Organisers had weighed whether to move games to SA or Britain amid lockdowns and tightening travel curbs in Australia and New Zealand...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.