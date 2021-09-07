Young guns help usher Bafana into brave new era under Broos

Bafana boss Hugo Broos on his Bafana youngsters: ‘I want to build a team for years to come’

Hugo Broos wants to build a team that can last for years, the Bafana Bafana coach said after the first two matches of his brave new rebuilding era started with a 2022 World Cup qualifying draw against Zimbabwe and win against Ghana.



SA football supporters will say they have heard for years that Bafana are “rebuilding”, and they will have a point. But never before has a new SA coach come in with as bold an emphasis on introducing youth...