Sport

Young guns help usher Bafana into brave new era under Broos

Bafana boss Hugo Broos on his Bafana youngsters: ‘I want to build a team for years to come’

07 September 2021 - 19:37 By Marc Strydom

Hugo Broos wants to build a team that can last for years, the Bafana Bafana coach said after the first two matches of his brave new rebuilding era started with a 2022 World Cup qualifying draw against Zimbabwe and win against Ghana.

SA football supporters will say they have heard for years that Bafana are “rebuilding”, and they will have a point. But never before has a new SA coach come in with as bold an emphasis on introducing youth...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Young guns help usher Bafana into brave new era under Broos Sport
  2. Van Niekerk asks: Who doesn’t love a good comeback story? Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Birkett captures world K1 marathon crown Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hulk powers Brazil to victory over Bafana Sport
  5. Australians are down and under as world champions loom Sport

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Long way to go, but bright start for brave new Bafana era is a boost for Broos Soccer
  2. 'Now we're going to win the World Cup' - SA celebrates Bafana’s victory over ... Soccer
  3. Hlongwane scores lone strike as Bafana Bafana leave it late to beat Ghana Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Bafana’s new beginning under Broos Soccer
  5. 'I know what the European coaches like,' says Luther Singh Soccer