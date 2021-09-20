Give Baxter more time to get Chiefs right, say ex-players
Former Amakhosi players say it’s still too early in the season to judge Stuart Baxter
20 September 2021 - 19:43
Having been tipped by many as potential title contenders, Kaizer Chiefs have shown no signs of being a real threat. Leaking seven goals from four league games, where they managed just a single victory, two defeats and a draw, sums up Chiefs’ substandard start to the new season.
Amakhosi have not been helped by some questionable selections, such as playing striker Samir Nurković on the left wing and fielding three central defenders in the past two games, giving coach Stuart Baxter’s naysayers more ammunition to argue he won’t end Chiefs’ six-year wait for silverware. ..
