CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Biennial World Cup may work for other continents but what about Africa?
Fifa global development chief Arsene Wenger’s proposal does not factor in the problem of African logistics and facilities
29 September 2021 - 19:29
There’s been an intense debate sweeping the planet about Fifa’s proposal to have football’s most prestigious tournament, the World Cup, played every two years.
I first dismissed it as a figment of the imagination of Fifa’s suits, who never seem to get enough in their coffers for organising these events...
