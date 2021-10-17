A shot in the arm for SA cricket supporters

Cricket SA welcomes fans back to stadiums, tickets for T20 tournament available from Monday

Cricket SA (CSA) will be the first federation to welcome fans back to stadiums for domestic matches, after the organisation announced on Sunday that a maximum of 2,000 fully vaccinated supporters can buy tickets for the T20 Knockout competition from Monday.



CSA announced tickets will go on sale to the public at 9am on Monday and will be sold for R50 for the remainder of the matches of the T20 competition, which is at the quarterfinal stages...