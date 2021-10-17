General

A World Cup win would help SA a lot

The T20 format is a key part of Cricket SA’s strategy to introduce new fans to the game, says skipper Temba Bavuma

Just like in previous big International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, South African players will be burdened by the heavy weight of expectation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman over the coming weeks.



The Proteas, who are looking for their first big trophy, are in the “Group of Death” with two-time champions the West Indies, Australia and England and their matches are expected to be nail-biting...