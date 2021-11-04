LIAM DEL CARME | Concussion case could drop kick rugby out of the park

World Rugby needs to put its thinking cap on because a lawsuit by players threatens to tear the game apart

This week’s confirmation of early onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in Carl Hayman, one of rugby’s poster-boy tough guys, will come as a huge setback to the sport.



Hayman, in his pomp a man mountain of a tighthead prop, played 45 Tests for the All Blacks between 2001 and 2007, before he quit the international game for what was reputed to be the highest-paying player contract in the game with Newcastle Falcons...