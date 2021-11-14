Sport

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Meet Royal AM’s magic man John Maduka

Currently sitting fourth in the PSL standings, Royal AM have shown they belong among the league’s aristocracy

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
14 November 2021 - 17:56
Royal AM coach John Maduka.
DON'T STOP ME NOW Royal AM coach John Maduka.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

The man from Malawi who is behind the magic of Royal AM, John Maduka, is your guest on SportsLIVE with BBK. Hear him on red hot striker Victor Letsoalo, boss lady MamMkhize, Max Tshabalala and the so far stunning season of the new kids on the PSL block.

Join the conversation: 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Teboho Mokoena in the zone Soccer
  3. PODCAST | Chiefs vs Sundowns — the fan face-off is back Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Bafana’s new beginning under Broos Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Salute the Major Soccer

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Meet Royal AM’s magic man John Maduka Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Lambie swings low to boot Boks to victory Sport
  3. Mapimpi’s Bok strike rate is second to none Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | SA’s fast bowl into international cricket 30 years ago was a ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Proteas lose first ODI series back in international ... Sport

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...