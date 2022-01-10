Serbian official concerned Djokovic could still be deported

Transcripts reveal world No.1 was confused about who issued medical exemption

Serbia’s parliamentary speaker, Ivica Dacic, said on Monday he was concerned tennis star Novak Djokovic could still be deported from Australia despite winning his court case over his visa and vaccination exemption.



The world No.1 was released on Monday after a court quashed the cancellation of his visa to enter the country, where he is aiming to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open from January 17...