Serbian official concerned Djokovic could still be deported
Transcripts reveal world No.1 was confused about who issued medical exemption
10 January 2022 - 19:22
Serbia’s parliamentary speaker, Ivica Dacic, said on Monday he was concerned tennis star Novak Djokovic could still be deported from Australia despite winning his court case over his visa and vaccination exemption.
The world No.1 was released on Monday after a court quashed the cancellation of his visa to enter the country, where he is aiming to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open from January 17...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.