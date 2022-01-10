Sport

Serbian official concerned Djokovic could still be deported

Transcripts reveal world No.1 was confused about who issued medical exemption

10 January 2022 - 19:22 By Reuters

Serbia’s parliamentary speaker, Ivica Dacic, said on Monday he was concerned tennis star Novak Djokovic could still be deported from Australia despite winning his court case over his visa and vaccination exemption.

The world No.1 was released on Monday after a court quashed the cancellation of his visa to enter the country, where he is aiming to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open from January 17...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Australian judge orders Djokovic be released from immigration detention Sport
  2. Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic case 'really not good' for sport Sport
  3. Australian government file legal papers, say Djokovic did not have guaranteed ... Sport
  4. Nadal calls Djokovic controversy 'a circus' ahead of start of Australian Open Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Parker’s brace lifts Bafana against Mozambique Sport
  2. Serbian official concerned Djokovic could still be deported Sport
  3. Player migration offers new riches to African national teams Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Cox powers to top of Dakar Rally podium Sport
  5. Oz Open chief says conflicting, changing advice led to Djokovic fiasco Sport

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech