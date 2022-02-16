Blast from the past: Fourth world title for Baby Jake
16 February 2022 - 20:13
Today in SA sports history: February 17
1973 — Enoch “Schoolboy” Nhlapo engages in his final paid bout as a boxer, beating Mackeed Mofokeng to defend his SA black welterweight crown and register his 100th victory (from 118 outings), a record that remains to this day. No other South African has achieved as many wins, the closest being Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi with 95 victories from 125 bouts...
