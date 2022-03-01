DAVID ISAACSON | Roles are reversed as giant Klitschko brothers take on Goliath

Ukrainians Wladimir and Vitali mirror the courage they showed in the ring by signing up to fight Russia

Make no mistake, I never rated Wladimir Klitschko highly as a boxer.



I got to see the then WBO heavyweight champion up close a few times when I was in Hanover, Germany, for his defence against Corrie Sanders in March 2003...