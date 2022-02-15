PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Piste off: why SA and Britain will never ski out of the cold at Winter Olympics

Well, Britain did win a bronze in 2018, but SA has the likes of the Isaacson clan, which doesn’t bode well

Nothing can make us South Africans feel quite so isolated sitting on the tip of the continent as the Winter Olympics (though Bafana Bafana comes pretty close during the Soccer World Cup).



Once again SA has no athletes at the Games, and that really isn’t a major surprise. Britain, of course, does. Going into Beijing 2022 it had won 32 medals, which is 32 more than SA, but it’s way behind the 918 it has managed at the Summer edition...