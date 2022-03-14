Broos names his final Bafana squad for Guinea and France matches
Bafana mentor happy with the calibre of opposition for March international friendlies
14 March 2022 - 19:40
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his 23-man squad for this month’s friendlies against Guinea and France. ..
