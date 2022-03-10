Mokwena has advice for Bafana new boy Mudau as Mbappe, Benzema and Keïta loom

If the 26-year-old Mudau gets his debut in one or both matches he could come in the firing line of a potent French forward line led by Benzema and Mbappe.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was asked if he thinks Mudau can stop Mbappe and he had some advice for his player.

“He doesn’t have to try to stop Mbappe but has to try to play as well as he possibly can and make a contribution to the team,” Mokwena said.

Bafana coach Broos has preferred Nyiko Mobbie for the World Cup qualifiers but Mudau has since hit form, plays at a higher level in the Caf Champions League with Sundowns and only a few people will be surprised if he starts or comes off the bench.

The right-back’s leadership and form as captain of Black Leopards attracted the interest of Sundowns, who signed him in October 2020, and the tough-on -the-ball player is punching above his weight as a regular starter at the star-studded DStv Premiership kings.