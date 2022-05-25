Blast from the past: Boks bliksem England in Bloemfontein
Today in SA sports history: May 26
25 May 2022 - 19:11
1956 — The Springboks play their first away Test against Australia in nearly two decades and win 9-0 in Sydney. Centre Jeremy Nel and flanker Daan Retief scored the tries, with skipper and fullback, Basie Vivier, adding a penalty. ..
