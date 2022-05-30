Blast from the past: Frith makes her mark on the Comrades

1950 — Vic Toweel wins the world bantamweight title as he outpoints veteran Manuel Ortiz at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. Ortiz had two reigns as champion, first winning the belt in 1942 and defending it 15 times before losing to Harold Dade. He regained it in a rematch and had five more defences before losing to the relatively inexperienced Toweel, who was unbeaten in 13 bouts at the time. Ortiz’s record stood at 94 wins, 21 losses and three draws. Toweel remains the only South African boxer to have been an undisputed world champion. ..