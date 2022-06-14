And then there were three: Safa at last finalises technical director candidates

After promising to finalise the appointment of a new technical director before the end of March, SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and head of the technical committee Jack Maluleka have explained why the federation has still not filled the position.

Safa has not had a permanent technical director for two years since Neil Tovey left the crucial position, that oversees junior and senior national teams and development structures, when his contract came to an end in 2020.

Head of coach education at the association Frans Magashoa has been acting in the position since then.

Jordaan said technical director is a crucial position on Safa’s organigram and admitted there’s urgent need to fill it, but it can only be done once Jack Maluleka and his technical committee finalise their selection and recommendation process.

“We want to finalise this because it’s an important position. As soon as they are ready, we will make the appointment. They [the technical committee] have been busy with interviews,” Jordaan said.

In March, Maluleka said Safa would finalise the appointment by the end of that month, which did not materialise.