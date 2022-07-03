WTF is Going On?

Naughty Nick Kyrgios is bringing the bad temper back to tennis

His bad behaviour reminds me of the good ol’ days of Wimbledon when a certain John McEnroe had an anger-management problem

Nick Kyrgios is ranked 13 in the world. In tennis terms it is not bad. But to be fair, 13 is a tricky number. Many folks will go out of their way to avoid it. Which is why you often cannot catch a lift to that floor. Or a break, goddamnit. Nick is intent on shedding any and all associations to it. And while he is at it — he will behave as he likes. ..