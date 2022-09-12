×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Mitchell tames the Tiger on his home turf

Today in SA sports history: September 13

12 September 2022 - 20:23
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Flyhalf Bill Cunningham scores a try as the Springboks draw the third Test against Great Britain 3-3 at Crusader’s in Port Elizabeth, but the result still secures SA the four-match series, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Superhuman effort from Hulk helps Brazil edge Bafana Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana slay pharaohs through Makola goal Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Pretorius makes All Blacks pay the penalty Sport
  4. Blast from the past: No Joyi for SA boxer in Mexico Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks lose flour bomb Test despite Mordt’s heroics Sport
  6. Blast from the past: AB and Hashim pile on the runs against England Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Habana has try line fever as Boks blitz Samoa Sport

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Zwane frustrated by the basics, but is there more to worry about? Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames the Tiger on his home turf Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks lose flour bomb Test despite Mordt’s heroics Sport
  4. Brazil raise questions for Banyana, Ellis and Safa ahead of World Cup Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Habana has try line fever as Boks blitz Samoa Sport

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​