Sport

Blast from the past: Gibbs’s 84 guides Proteas to ODI win over India

Today in SA sports history: October 3

02 October 2022 - 20:29
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1987 — Brian Mitchell makes the third defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title, outpointing Frenchman Daniel Londas over 15 rounds in Gravelines, northern France. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Boks break nine-year drought in New Zealand Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks wallop the Wallabies at Newlands Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boksburg Bomber KOs Dokes to win world title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Superhuman effort from Hulk helps Brazil edge Bafana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Habana is the hat-trick hero against Australia Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Bafana slay pharaohs through Makola goal Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Pretorius makes All Blacks pay the penalty Sport

Most read

  1. URC addresses ref standards to avoid scenes such as Murphy’s lawlessness Sport
  2. Ex-Bafana skipper Furman’s dream is to see Benni at the forefront of SA football Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Davids and Mosimane are glaring examples of what is wrong with ... Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Boks pose more questions than answers ahead of vital World Cup ... Sport
  5. A fine Spring day in 1972: 50 years on False Bay win Grand Challenge again Sport

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor