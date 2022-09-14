Blast from the past: Boks break nine-year drought in New Zealand
Today in SA sports history: September 15
14 September 2022 - 21:26
1993 — Daryll Cullinan resumes on 85 on the second day of the final third Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo to push his total to 102 and help SA to 316 in their first innings. Sri Lanka went on to declare their first innings on 296/9, but weather robbed the teams of one day’s play and the match ended in a draw, giving SA a 1-0 series triumph. ..
