Sport

Blast from the past: Brave Bafana hold world champions France at Ellis Park

06 October 2022 - 20:40
David Isaacson Sports reporter

2000 — Bafana Bafana draw 0-0 with world champions France in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at Ellis Park. The visitors were unlucky not to win. The linesman who ruled Nicholas Anelka's goal to be legitimate was overruled by referee Jelas Morale...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: It’s Miller time as Proteas chase down massive Aussie ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana blown away by Mexican wave in Los Angeles Sport
  3. Blast from the past: King Kallis rules as Proteas crush Pakistan in Karachi Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Gibbs’s 84 guides Proteas to ODI win over India Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks break nine-year drought in New Zealand Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Boks wallop the Wallabies at Newlands Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boksburg Bomber KOs Dokes to win world title Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | From now on there’s no sitting on the selection fence for ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: King Kallis rules as Proteas crush Pakistan in Karachi Sport
  3. From Gingindlovu to Hawaii: Iron man Shange chases world champs dream Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Possession is not necessarily nine tenths of the law in football Sport
  5. Qatar 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be the life of the ... Sport

Latest Videos

Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city
Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail