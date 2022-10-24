Sport

Blast from the past: Cook serves up highest first-class score for hungry Lions

Today in SA sports history: October 25

24 October 2022 - 20:24
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1980 — Gerrie Coetzee loses his second shot at the world heavyweight title when he is knocked out in the 13th round by Mike Weaver in a makeshift stadium at Sun City. Coetzee had hurt Weaver in the eighth round, but was unable to put him away. Weaver came back strongly while Coetzee faded. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Du Preez try sends Springboks into semis Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Habana pounces against Pumas in World Cup semifinal Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Proteas enjoy the life of Rilee as they whitewash Aussies ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: It’s Miller time as Proteas chase down massive Aussie ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: AB and KG combine for Proteas to beat India Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Brave Bafana hold world champions France at Ellis Park Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Classy Kallis trumps England with bat and ball Sport

Most read

  1. SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi Sport
  2. Bok masterplan will see a RWC 2023 team thin on greenhorns Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | It’s no surprise Mozambique and Zambia produce better players ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Rassie shares a poignant moment on his return to centre stage Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Jannie gives England De Boot in World Cup quarters Sport

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Jacob Zuma's first media briefing after 15-month prison sentence