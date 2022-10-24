Blast from the past: Cook serves up highest first-class score for hungry Lions
Today in SA sports history: October 25
24 October 2022 - 20:24
1980 — Gerrie Coetzee loses his second shot at the world heavyweight title when he is knocked out in the 13th round by Mike Weaver in a makeshift stadium at Sun City. Coetzee had hurt Weaver in the eighth round, but was unable to put him away. Weaver came back strongly while Coetzee faded. ..
Blast from the past: Cook serves up highest first-class score for hungry Lions
Today in SA sports history: October 25
1980 — Gerrie Coetzee loses his second shot at the world heavyweight title when he is knocked out in the 13th round by Mike Weaver in a makeshift stadium at Sun City. Coetzee had hurt Weaver in the eighth round, but was unable to put him away. Weaver came back strongly while Coetzee faded. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos