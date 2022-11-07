How Timm went from unpopular signing to darling of Pirates’ ‘Ghost’

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm was viewed with suspicion when he was signed from Marumo Gallants in July and was met with a lukewarm reception at the Buccaneers in his first few games.

The late bloomer’s performances saw him become a midfield ever-present under Spanish coach Jose Riveiro. Slowly the 30-year-old’s work-rate, ability to provide himself as an option to receive a pass as a link-man, eye to slip a pass into dangerous pockets and especially his crunching tackles in midfield have seen him win over “The Ghost”, as Bucs’ black and white-clad supporters are known.

The newfound love affair was consummated when Timm dedicated the MTN8 trophy Pirates won on Saturday to the club’s supporters, who he says use their last hard-earned cash to support the team.

As Timm’s performances have won over the fans, those in the stands have taken to chanting the midfielder’s name. Bucs fans emit the low-toned hum that has become known in SA football — and once was mistaken for booing by the foreign press when used for Bafana Bafana’s Matthew Booth at the 2009 Confederation Cup — of “Tiimmmmm” whenever Bucs’ new player launches into a trademark crunching tackle to win the ball.

Timm said Bucs’ fans were vital in helping the team defeat AmaZulu and lift the top eight trophy for the 11th time in Durban in the Soweto giants’ 85th anniversary season.

Something of a journeyman, who often filled the role of bit-part player off the bench at clubs including Bidvest Wits, Cape Town City, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Phoenix Rising in the US second-tier, Timm enjoyed one of his best seasons helping Gallants survive relegation and reach a Nedbank Cup final last season. While experience plays some role, he also credits going up another gear since his arrival at Bucs, partly to the energy that comes from playing in front of a passionate, and increasingly appreciative, support base.