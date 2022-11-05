Ncikazi, as an interim co-coach last season, came close to bringing the Bucs family a piece of silverware when Pirates lost to RS Berkane of Morocco in the Caf Confederation Cup in Nigeria.
He is now working as one of the assistants to Spanish-born coach Jose Riveiro, who took over the reins at the beginning of the season.
“There have been a lot of changes in the team in a lot of departments,” Ncikazi said.
“There have been good additions that the club has made and their contribution is clear.
“So being part of the losing team in Nigeria, maybe lady luck will be good enough this time and we are all working towards that because sometimes you have to work for your luck. I hope we have done enough to win the cup this time around.”
In the build-up to the clash, Pirates had a few injury worries including that of their skipper Innocent Maela and star player Thembinkosi Lorch, who is unlikely to play in the final.
“There’s a few players that are still touch and go and are on the medical table. Maela is one of them,” Ncikazi said.
“Based on what happened on Wednesday and Thursday with the medical team, we are not sure. Maybe a call will be made (closer to the game). If he is good he is going to lead the team and if he is not, some other players will be there to take over.”
Pirates have won MTN8 on 10 occasions while Kaizer Chiefs is the only side that has won it more than any other club with 15 gold medals.
Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says form and history won't count in MTN8 final
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says history and cup competition pedigree will count for nothing when his side faces AmaZulu FC in the highly-anticipated MTN8 Cup final on Saturday.
Pirates and Usuthu will battle it out for the R8m cheque and trophy in the climax of the competition at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (6pm).
Pirates head to the MTN8 final with a superior cup competition pedigree compared to their opponents who have never won a trophy in the Premier Soccer League era.
The last time AmaZulu won a trophy was in 1992 while Ncikazi’s Pirates lifted the MTN8 trophy in 2020.
“When it comes to these types of games, history and form counts for nothing,” Ncikazi said in the build-up to the clash.
“It all depends on how prepared the players are and how strong they are mentally.
“History will not help in any way. What I’m hoping for is that our players are well prepared for this game.”
