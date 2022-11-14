Sport

Blast from the past: Late Lambie drop goal seals victory for Boks at Twickenham

Today in SA sports history: November 15

14 November 2022 - 20:41
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1952 — Vic Toweel loses his world bantamweight crown as he’s knocked out in the first round by Australian Jimmy Carruthers at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg. He was making the fourth defence of his belt, but Toweel struggled to reduce weight for this fight, which was delayed twice. It was initially supposed to be on October 3, but Toweel had eye problems. Then it was November 8, but in late October Carruthers was hospitalised with a “poisoned” left foot, with his middle toe requiring penicillin shots. Some locals believe it was an intentional ploy to keep Toweel in the strength-sapping weight-reduced zone for longer. ..

