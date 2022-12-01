Sport

Blast from the past: Gavin Lane goal adds stability to Pirates’ scoreline

Today in SA sports history: December 2

01 December 2022 - 22:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1950 — World bantamweight champion Vic Toweel scores a record 14 knock-downs as he stops Danny O’Sullivan of England in the 10th round at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. That remains the highest number of knock-downs scored in a world title fight. ..

