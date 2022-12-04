Blast from the past: England end Springboks’ winning-streak at Twickenham
Today in SA sports history: December 5
04 December 2022 - 19:05
1931 — Danie Craven is one of nine debutants as the Springboks down Wales 8-3 in Swansea in the first match of their tour of Britain. Lock Ferdie Bergh, also making his debut, scored one of SA’s two tries, with eighthman George Daneel getting the other. Flyhalf and captain Bennie Osler added one conversion. It was SA’s third match against Wales and the first time the Welsh had scored points, courtesy of a try by flanker Sgili Davies...
Blast from the past: England end Springboks’ winning-streak at Twickenham
Today in SA sports history: December 5
