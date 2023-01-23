Sport

COMMENT | Post-Covid wasteland and Rulani’s brilliance make Sundowns even more untouchable

Mokwena has thrived in having sole responsibility as head coach as Sundowns march towards another league title

23 January 2023 - 20:27 By Marc Strydom

Mamelodi Sundowns’ level of domination of SA football has gone from dominant to dominatrix and there are two reasons for it. They are: the league’s reduced competitiveness post-Covid-19 and the matured Rulani Mokwena’s flair and brilliance that has been emboldened in his new position as the lone head coach...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Not a game I enjoyed: Mokwena after Sundowns' record-breaking double over Chiefs Soccer
  2. Sundowns set new PSL winning record as they complete league double over Chiefs Soccer
  3. Rulani Mokwena reminds Mamelodi Sundowns why Galaxy beat them Soccer
  4. Chiefs' recent results not a true reflection of their performance, says ... Soccer
  5. No league title is won in January: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says the race ... Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Vinnige Fanie ploughs through Pakistan batting line-up Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | The PSL is another procession thanks to short-sighted owners and ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | A fit RG Snyman could be a bonus for the Boks Sport
  5. A pair of straight shooters tasked with restoring wilting Proteas Sport

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials