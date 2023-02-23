Stage set for Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala to shine in Soweto derby
If the 19-year-old starlet’s first Soweto derby press conference is anything to go by, we can expect an assured performance on the pitch
23 February 2023 - 21:43
You would have expected Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala to be lost like a deer in the headlights. Thrust into the limelight in the Soweto derby build-up press conference at Vodaworld this week, emerging 19-year-old Chiefs midfielder rose to the occasion...
