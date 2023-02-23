Soccer

Pirates coach Riveiro blocks out the noise ahead of hyped-up Soweto derby

23 February 2023 - 17:49
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the press conference ahead of the DStv Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

As he approaches his second official Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has blocked out the noise of the build-up.

Riveiro lost his first derby in October when midfielder Yusuf Maart scored a spectacular goal from inside his own half for a 1-0 win for Amakhosi and the Spaniard is focused solely on his team’s preparations.

“It is much more than a football game, it is a very important day for a lot of people in South Africa and I try to be far away from the noise,” he said adding that he is privileged to be part of the fixture.

“I try to be far away from the expectations and try to be fully focused on how much I can help my players. It is an exciting occasion to experience and I feel really lucky to be the head coach of a club like Orlando Pirates.

“I feel lucky to have the opportunity to experience such a game, which is something unique and I will keep these memories with me for the rest of my life.”

Pirates go into this match on the back of four successive league defeats to Chiefs, but good recent form from four wins and one defeat in their last five league matches.

Riveiro said history and recent form go out the window in the derby.

“In this type of game form is not relevant. Everybody will be motivated and I don’t think our opponents will be thinking about what happened in the last three to four games.

“It is a special moment, it is a different type of game and we are happy to face this match in good form and in a moment where we are confident about ourselves.

“But when we played last time it was pretty much the same situation and it was a one-goal difference between us. It is difficult to know in advance what is going to happen in this type of game.

“I hope we will be at the level that the fans expect and we can offer a good show because there will be millions watching us.

“That is our responsibility and hopefully we can continue with our momentum and collect the three points and continue climbing the ladder.”

Pirates are in third place in the Premiership and Chiefs in fifth. 

