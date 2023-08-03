THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Bet on Le Roux to prove his naysayers wrong again
The veteran fullback may have his detractors but he is integral to many facets of the Springbok play book
03 August 2023 - 21:21
Much of what made the Springboks successful at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) will be reprised for this year's edition in France...
