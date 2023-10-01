Sport

Blast from the past: Faf bludgeons Aussie bowlers for ODI century

Today in SA sport history: October 2

01 October 2023 - 20:59
David Isaacson Sports reporter

2012 — Faf du Plessis hits 65 off 38 balls to give the Proteas a chance to chase down the 153 target set by India in their World T20 match in Colombo. But SA’s last five wickets fell for 24 runs as they lost the match by one run. Both teams were eliminated from the tournament...

