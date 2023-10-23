Blast from the past: De Beer drops England out of World Cup
23 October 2023 - 22:00
1992 — Centre Danie Gerber scores SA’s only try as the Springboks are beaten 16-29 in the second and final Test against France at Parc des Princes. Flyhalf Alain Penaud and lock Olivier Roumat dotted down for the home side, while centre Thierry Lacroix slotted five penalties and two conversions. The series ended 1-1...
