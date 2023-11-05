Sport

SA women’s hockey team cruise into Paris Olympics in style

05 November 2023 - 19:09
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Quanita Bobbs in action against Nigeria in the Olympic qualifying tournament final at Tuks in Pretoria on Sunday.
Quanita Bobbs in action against Nigeria in the Olympic qualifying tournament final at Tuks in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The South African women booked their spot at the Paris Olympics next year when they trounced Nigeria 9-0 in the continental qualifying tournament decider in Pretoria on Sunday.

Tarryn Lombard scored a hat-trick, including the first goal in the first minute of the match, to finish as the top scorer of the tournament with seven.

SA were relentless with wave after wave of attack that overwhelmed the team they had beaten only 4-0 in the group stages.

Lombard scored the second goal in the 14th minute and soon afterwards Jean-Leigh du Toit made it 3-0 and on the 20-minute mark Quanita Bobbs scored with a brilliant reverse strike from the edge on the circle.

The West Africans were done after that and were unable to plug the holes the South African attack bored through the field.

“It means everything to have the ticket to Paris, this is what the girls set out to do and we got the job done today,” said Bobbs, who ended as tied second behind Lombard with six goals. 

“Hopefully we can get a good programme together in the lead-up to Paris. We have an ambitious group, we have a young, talented group and we need as much time together to compete at the Olympics.

“There’s exciting young players in our team, talented individuals. Every game they bring their strengths and that’s what we want them to do. It’s cool to see that some of them scored today,” she added .

Taheera Augousti and Paris-Gail Isaacs scored in the second half.

“We just encourage them to bring their bravery within our systems,” said Bobbs. “It’s just great to play with them, they keep us on our toes, off and on the field.”

The SA men were playing Egypt in their Olympic decider in the evening.

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Women’s hockey team in quest for Olympic glory Sport
  2. SA hockey teams on verge of qualifying for Paris Olympics Sport
  3. FEATURE | Gay Games to begin despite safety concerns, but numbers low Lifestyle

Latest

  1. AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died Soccer
  2. SA's embarrassing defeat can be laid squarely at the feet of their bowlers Cricket
  3. SA women’s hockey team cruise into Paris Olympics in style Sport
  4. Lions suffer third successive URC defeat at Benetton despite big push in final ... Rugby
  5. Kohli sends Kolkata into raptures with 49th ODI century Cricket

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...